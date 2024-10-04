Abacus Planning Group Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $85.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

