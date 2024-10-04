Abacus Planning Group Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,927,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $261.50 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $264.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.43. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

