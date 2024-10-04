Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,242 Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sportsman’s Warehouse

In related news, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,300.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,300.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Stone purchased 39,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,396.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,558.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.67. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $288.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

