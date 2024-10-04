Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 1,807 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVRE. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $46.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $494.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $48.36.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

