Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 114 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Danaher by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,836,000 after buying an additional 55,458 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.12.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $270.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.43. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

