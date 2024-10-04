Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,186 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.5% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

ORCL opened at $166.92 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $173.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.86. The firm has a market cap of $462.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock worth $225,338,245. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

