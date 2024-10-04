Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,643 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 15.4% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 33.31% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF worth $102,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Level Financial Advisors increased its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSB stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.70. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $53.47.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

