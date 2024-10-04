Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,165 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,582 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 109,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,689 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $428,468,000 after purchasing an additional 265,316 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 289.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,710 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Edward Jones lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler Companies began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,617,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $195.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.