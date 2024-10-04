Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC lessened its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,494,000 after acquiring an additional 512,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,036.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,615,000 after purchasing an additional 399,922 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after buying an additional 306,616 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 283.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 303,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,045,000 after purchasing an additional 224,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 293.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,043,000 after buying an additional 213,684 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $134.07 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $196.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.45 and its 200-day moving average is $147.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

