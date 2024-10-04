Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $11.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,561. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $196.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.37. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,594. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 66.1% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

