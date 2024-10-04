Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.08 and last traded at $115.39, with a volume of 17741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.87.
Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average of $104.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,256,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 434.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after buying an additional 214,859 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,244,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 227.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the period.
About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF
