Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 553461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVR. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 118,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 832.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 87,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.