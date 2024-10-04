AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Trading Up 1% – Here’s Why

Shares of AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTC:ABBRF – Get Free Report) were up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 32,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 113,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

AbraSilver Resource Trading Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

AbraSilver Resource Company Profile

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as an exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper. It holds interest in the Diablillos property located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas project located in Chubut Province, Argentina.

