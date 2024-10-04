abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Shares Up 1% – What’s Next?

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $6.00. 39,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 77,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of abrdn Global Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

