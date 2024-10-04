abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 31,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 32,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from abrdn National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Trading of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
