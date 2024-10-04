abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 31,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 32,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from abrdn National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 155.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 158,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 96,630 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 36.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,860 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 51.2% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 108.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

