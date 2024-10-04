abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.28 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 61.60 ($0.82). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 61.40 ($0.82), with a volume of 3,595,699 shares.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The firm has a market cap of £233.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3,065.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Get abrdn Property Income Trust alerts:

abrdn Property Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20,000.00%.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.