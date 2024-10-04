Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 47,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 107,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98.

Get Abrdn World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000.

(Get Free Report)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.