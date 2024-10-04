Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 47,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 107,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.
Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98.
Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn World Healthcare Fund
Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Company Profile
Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn World Healthcare Fund
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.