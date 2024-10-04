Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Trading Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 12,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 35,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

