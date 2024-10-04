ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Major Shareholder Sells $526,263.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Science & Technology Shanghai sold 26,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $526,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,403,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,112,159.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ACM Research Stock Performance

ACMR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,224. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,197.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

