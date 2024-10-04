Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.20 and traded as high as $10.00. Acorn Energy shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 4,073 shares changing hands.
Acorn Energy Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a P/E ratio of 148.21 and a beta of 0.65.
Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter. Acorn Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 5.08%.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.
