Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $305.00 and last traded at $303.53, with a volume of 29829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $298.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.40. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Acuity Brands by 4,214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

