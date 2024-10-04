Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.000-17.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $324.00.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.97. 58,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $156.84 and a 52 week high of $305.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.09.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.40. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.88%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

