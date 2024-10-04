AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,131 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $23,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 71,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 7.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,482.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,747.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,482.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Shares of AHCO opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $805.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.62 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

