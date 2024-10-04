Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 689286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.63 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.99% and a negative net margin of 126.49%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

