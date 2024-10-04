Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,930,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,979,000 after buying an additional 74,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $126.56 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $136.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,082 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Macquarie started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

About Addus HomeCare

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

