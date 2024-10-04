Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $508.08 and last traded at $506.00. 468,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,216,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $503.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $17,642,653 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 9.8% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

