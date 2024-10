Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Trading 110.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV – Get Free Report) shares rose 110.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 412,482,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 26,896,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Advance Energy Trading Up 110.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.18. The stock has a market cap of £2.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29.

Advance Energy Company Profile

Advance Energy Plc operates as an upstream oil and gas production company in Indonesia and internationally. It holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Oil Field located in East Timor. The company was formerly known as Andalas Energy and Power PLC and changed its name to Advance Energy Plc in February 2020.

