Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,708 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.5% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $54,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $162.85 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

