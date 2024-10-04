Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 200,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of £9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.75.

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.

