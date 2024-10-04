Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 200,000 shares trading hands.
Advanced Oncotherapy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of £9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.75.
About Advanced Oncotherapy
Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Oncotherapy
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.