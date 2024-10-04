Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.21.

Shares of TSE AAV traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.65. The company had a trading volume of 86,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,192. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.12. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.02 and a 52-week high of C$11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of C$100.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 1.4695513 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Festival acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.94 per share, with a total value of C$178,800.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Festival acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.94 per share, with a total value of C$178,800.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.91 per share, with a total value of C$237,919.20. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 69,435 shares of company stock worth $658,321. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

