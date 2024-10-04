ADVFN (LON:AFN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.25 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25). ADVFN shares last traded at GBX 19.45 ($0.26), with a volume of 28,018 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.68. The firm has a market cap of £8.80 million, a PE ratio of -475.00 and a beta of 0.75.

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information through the internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forex, crypto, futures, stock, and commodity market services; and market data services. It also provides financial broking, financial conference event, and other internet services.

