AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27. 2,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 6,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

About AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

The AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (PSIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the emerging global psychedelics industry. PSIL was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

