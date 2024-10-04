AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $27.03. 373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.95.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-listed companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the restaurant business. EATZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.