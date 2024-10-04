AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $105.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM opened at $102.57 on Tuesday. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $104.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.72 and a 200 day moving average of $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,139.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -977.78%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

