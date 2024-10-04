Aecon Group Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aecon Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.53) by C$0.54. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of C$853.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.07.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Aecon Group stock opened at C$21.50 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.63, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -281.48%.

Insider Transactions at Aecon Group

In other Aecon Group news, Director Scott Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00. In related news, Director Scott Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, with a total value of C$165,380.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy acquired 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $274,762. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

