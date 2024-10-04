Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Stifel Canada issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies forecasts that the company will earn $2.50 per share for the year. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.
Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.53) by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$853.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARE
Aecon Group Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$21.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$8.42 and a 12 month high of C$21.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.63, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Aecon Group news, Director Scott Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00. In related news, Director Scott Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, with a total value of C$165,380.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy acquired 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.84. Insiders acquired a total of 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $274,762 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Aecon Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -281.48%.
Aecon Group Company Profile
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aecon Group
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.