Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Stifel Canada issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies forecasts that the company will earn $2.50 per share for the year. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.53) by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$853.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARE. National Bankshares upgraded Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$21.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$8.42 and a 12 month high of C$21.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.63, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aecon Group news, Director Scott Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00. In related news, Director Scott Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, with a total value of C$165,380.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy acquired 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.84. Insiders acquired a total of 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $274,762 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -281.48%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.