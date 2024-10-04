Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARE. National Bank Financial raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. National Bankshares raised shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.16.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARE

Aecon Group Trading Up 2.1 %

ARE stock traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 218,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,120. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.42 and a 1-year high of C$22.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.06.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.53) by C$0.54. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of C$853.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.3797814 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aecon Group

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy bought 4,244 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.84. In other news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy purchased 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.84. Also, Director Scott Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $274,762. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.