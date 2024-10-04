Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,704,494 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 2,358,461 shares.The stock last traded at $6.27 and had previously closed at $6.14.
Aegon Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23.
Aegon Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.1723 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Aegon’s payout ratio is 32.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.
