Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,704,494 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 2,358,461 shares.The stock last traded at $6.27 and had previously closed at $6.14.

Aegon Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.1723 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Aegon’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

Aegon Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 240.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 79.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 83.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

