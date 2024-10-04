AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) Trading Up 89.8% – Time to Buy?

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) rose 89.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 7,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 406,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

AERWINS Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.71.

About AERWINS Technologies

AERWINS Technologies Inc engages in redesigning single-seat optionally manned air vehicle in the United States. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

