Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 429.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 107.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $1,490,657.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,208,930.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,657.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,208,930.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at $64,883,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMG

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMG opened at $178.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.64. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $189.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.