Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 694,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,746 shares during the quarter. Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF worth $22,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter.

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

WLDR traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $32.82. 418 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (WLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of multi-factor-selected securities from the developed markets, weighted in accordance with a proprietary risk model. WLDR was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Affinity.

