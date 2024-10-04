Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.42 and last traded at $37.47. Approximately 1,948,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,629,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

AFRM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.53.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 3.50.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.31. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.50 million. Analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $273,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,105. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $249,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,961.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $273,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,105. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,786. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Affirm by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

