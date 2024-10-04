AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Position Raised by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 334.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,351 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Maxim Group cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

