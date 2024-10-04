AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 4,105,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 12,938,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 158.24%.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,574.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

