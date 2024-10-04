Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stake Boosted by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 489.8% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,868,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,857,000 after buying an additional 2,382,252 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $70,225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 55.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,815,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,453,000 after acquiring an additional 650,921 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,306,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,222,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,290,000 after acquiring an additional 462,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.21.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $75.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.56. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $77.30.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.