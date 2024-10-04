Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 8th

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, October 8th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 7th.

Agrify Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Agrify stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,134. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30. Agrify has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

