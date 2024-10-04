Agrify Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 8th (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, October 8th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 7th.

Agrify Price Performance

Shares of Agrify stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 212,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,134. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

