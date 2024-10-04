AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.44 and last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 197401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

AIA Group Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.61.

AIA Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

