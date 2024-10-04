Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Airbnb by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,646 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,292,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,496,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.16.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,378.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at $31,833,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,378.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 672,631 shares of company stock valued at $91,006,602. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $125.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.16 and a 200 day moving average of $142.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

