Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,833,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 672,631 shares of company stock worth $91,006,602. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $125.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.50. The firm has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.